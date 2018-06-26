NBA rumors podcast: What's next for LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins?

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Michael Scotto of The Athletic. They discuss players who may be traded this summer and where the top 2018 free agents may go including LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins. Time-stamps are below.

1:20: Where will Kawhi Leonard end up? Is there any chance he remains with the San Antonio Spurs? Also, we discuss the report from Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports indicating that the Spurs will either keep Leonard or move him to an Eastern Conference team.

3:30: The Philadelphia 76ers made Markelle Fultz available leading up to the 2018 NBA Draft, according to Scotto and others. Is Philly still willing to move Fultz in the right deal?

5:40: The Boston Celtics have a lot of attractive trade chips as well. Could we see them try to make a big trade this offseason (possibly for Kawhi)?

9:10: Scotto goes around the league and names other players aside from Leonard who may available via trade this offseason.

12:50: How good is the 2018 free-agent class and how deep is it?

17:15: This is a very dry market, as only a few teams have a ton of salary-cap space. That could mean we see some talented players making less than expected (and possibly signing for the mid-level exception).

20:05: Breaking down what’s next for DeMarcus Cousins this offseason and which team is the favorite to compete with the New Orleans Pelicans for his services.

24:20: Where will Paul George end up? Does he re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder or join the Los Angeles Lakers? Could a dark-horse suitor emerge?

26:05: If LeBron James decides to go to the Lakers, does that help or hurt LA’s chances of adding George?

28:54: Breaking down LeBron’s free agency and where he may end up. Also, could we see him sign a one-year deal?

39:09: Do the Celtics have anything to worry about when it comes to Kyrie Irving‘s future or do we see him staying in Boston long-term?

41:20: Looking at the top two teams in the league: the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. Will they do everything in their power (such as paying a huge luxury-tax bill in the coming years) to keep these teams together?

