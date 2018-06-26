NBA summer league rosters: Who's playing where this year

From early to mid-July, you can get your basketball fix watching recent draft picks, NBA hopefuls and veteran journeymen playing summer league ball in Salt Lake City, Sacramento and Las Vegas, where for the first time all NBA teams will be competing.

As usual, we have compiled the summer league rosters of all franchises for your perusal. (See below).

Important: Archie Goodwin, who’s playing for the Blazers, is 18 points away from becoming the top scorer in Vegas Summer League history. So there’s that.

SCHEDULE

Utah Jazz Summer League: Atlanta, Memphis, San Antonio and Utah. From July 2 to July 5.

California Classic: Golden State, LA Lakers, Miami and Sacramento. From July 2 to July 5.

Vegas Summer League: All 30 NBA teams. From July 6 to July 17.