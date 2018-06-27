Gortat-Rivers trade reaction and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 27 12:20 AM

Free agency is almost upon us and Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) take a look at 5 interesting free agents not named LeBron James. And we have our first trade! The Clippers send Austin Rivers to the Wizards in exchange for Marcin Gortat. The hosts break down what that could mean for DeMarcus Cousins.