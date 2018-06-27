Gortat-Rivers trade reaction and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 27 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by discussing the NBA’s Awards Show in L.A.. Topics include: killer bees on the red carpet, Oscar Robertson’s big night, what Harden’s MVP victory means, Dwane Casey’s coach of the year award, and a better way to do this show next year …
LOCKED ON NBA–6/27/18–5 of the most interesting free agents not named LeBron; Clippers and Wizards trade from Locked on NBA
June 27 12:20 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Free agency is almost upon us and Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) take a look at 5 interesting free agents not named LeBron James. And we have our first trade! The Clippers send Austin Rivers to the Wizards in exchange for Marcin Gortat. The hosts break down what that could mean for DeMarcus Cousins.
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 90 – Did Magic Johnson Make the Jim Buss Promise if L.A. Lakers Don’t Hit in Free Agency?
June 26 10:37 PM
Analyzing the L.A. Lakers and Clippers’ Drafts and Upcoming Free Agency
June 26 09:48 PM
Marcin Gortat has been traded to the Clippers for Austin Rivers. Chase and Chris drove back into the office to record an emergency podcast to break down all the ramifications.
June 26 06:51 PM
Troy Brown, Jr. joined Chris for a 1-on-1 interview after his introductory press conference. Chase and Chris then outlined the Wizards’ biggest free agent needs with the moratorium set to begin this weekend. They also went through some of the biggest wild cards in this year’s class.
2018 NBA Draft Takeaways | Draft Class (Ep. 293) – via theringer.com
June 26 04:26 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, and Danny Chau react to the trades and selections made at the 2018 NBA draft.
Melo’s Opt-in, Free-Agency Rumors, and Woj vs. ESPN | Heat Check (Ep. 294) – via theringer.com
June 26 03:00 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Chris Ryan and Danny Chau to discuss Carmelo Anthony opting into his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder (02:40), free-agency rumors surrounding Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James (08:15), and their takeaways from the NBA draft (27:20). Then Bryan Curtis comes on to discuss Adrian Wojnarowski’s Twitter euphemisms (34:35) and LeBron’s media presence (45:25).
June 26 08:40 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the NBA's award show. Then they talk about Lance Stephenson entering free agency, LeBron's decision not to hear out free agent pitches and why Thunder fans should be worried about Paul George's weird free agent documentary before discussing what Nikola Jokic's extension means for the Nuggets.