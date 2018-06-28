Pacers reportedly interested in Aaron Gordon as free agent this summer

The Indiana Pacers have been linked to free agent forward Aaron Gordon. The 22-year-old has played four seasons for the Orlando Magic.

Potential offer sheet target for Indiana Pacers' anticipated $20M-plus in salary cap space, league sources tell ESPN: Orlando Magic restricted free agent forward Aaron Gordon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

Gordon averaged 17.6 points with 7.9 rebounds per game last season. He had a career-best 2.0 three-pointers per game, shooting a career-best 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. It would likely mean Thaddeus Young is not a part of future plans for Indiana. But alongside Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner, they’d have a solid young core vying for a spot in the Eastern Conference postseason.

While the Magic would be able to match any offer to Gordon, the interest is particularly noteworthy because the Pacers are one of few teams with much available cap space this offseason. Orlando may have found themselves in a situation without much of a bidding war for the former No. 4 overall pick as it was unclear what other teams could afford a large free agency offer.

As noted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the front office for Indiana will have around $20 million in available cap space this summer. Gordon is seeking a max deal this offseason, which would be worth around $29.6 million per year.

Per reports, Indiana #Pacers are expected to pursue Aaron Gordon and Marcus Smart in free agency. Would love to see both guys added to this group. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) February 16, 2018

Sean Deveney wrote about Gordon’s potential fit with Indiana back in February (via Sporting News):

“Front-office executives around the league expect that the Pacers will be a player on the restricted free-agent market this summer, where some talented players could be the victims of a league-wide financial squeeze. That would allow Indiana to bring in talent at a reduced cost. Aaron Gordon [is among the] bigger names expected to draw interest from the Pacers … The Pacers were active at the trade deadline, seeking to leverage their cap room as part of three-way trades, willing to take on a bad salary in exchange for draft picks. Nothing panned out, but they will continue to explore using their cap room in trades at the draft and during this summer.”

Deveney also mentioned the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns as potential suitors for Gordon. We wrote about how he would slide into their rotations earlier this year.

How would free agent Aaron Gordon fit with Mavericks, Suns or Pacers? https://t.co/yW10gwwP0Y — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) February 23, 2018

Wojnarowski recently linked Gordon as a potential candidate for Dallas as well. They could have approximately $26M in available spending money this summer.

It’s worth mentioning that Gordon is also on the radar for the Sacramento Kings. Their franchise reportedly has confirmed interest in the forward, where he would join rookie Marvin Bagley II in the frontcourt.

While it’s unclear if any of these would be willing to offer him a max deal, Gordon will indeed have suitors when free agency begins.