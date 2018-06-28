Report: Kings 'strongly considering' signing free agent Zach LaVine

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly one of the teams who will make a run at 23-year-old free agent guard Zach LaVine this offseason.

One team consistently mentioned as strongly considering a run at Zach LaVine in restricted free agency: The Kings. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 28, 2018

The Chicago Bulls (who acquired him last offseason in a trade for Jimmy Butler) are reportedly prepared for “at least one Western Conference team” to target LaVine when free agency begins. It’s safe to assume that the Kings are one of the teams alluded to in this report.

According to KC Johnson, the Bulls would likely bring him back for between $14 million and $16 million per season. Johnson, however, notes that things would become more complicated if a team offers him at least $20 million this summer.

Other teams who have been linked to LaVine include the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers, though it’s unclear how much he would fetch from these front offices.

Asked one Kings rep who he liked in the draft, he mentioned UCLA guard Lavine, but said who he likes will be clearer after the lottery — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) May 16, 2014

The Kings are one of the teams that LaVine worked out with before the 2014 NBA Draft. Four years later, Sacramento could make sense as a potential destination for the two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion. De’Aaron Fox projects as their primary ballhandler with Marvin Bagley III as their big man centerpiece.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield are both fantastic shooters, of course, but LaVine has a ton of upside and would add a different kind of weapon to their arsenal.

While he was limited due to injury last season, he averaged 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per 36 minutes for the Bulls. It’s unclear what his role would be alongside Bogdanovic and Hield but moving forward, the team needs players who could become stars.