Warriors free agency preview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 28 07:59 AM
Golden State is always looking to add new pieces to its championship formula. Where should the Warriors focus their attention when free agency begins around the NBA? Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group go over some names you could see at Oracle Arena next season, with audio from Warriors general manager Bob Myers.
Locked on Sixers (6-28-18) Not getting LeBron James, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard would equal failure for Sixers
June 28 07:56 AM
Keith Pompey says the 76ers’ offseason would be a failure if they are unable to get one of their three targeted players in LeBron James, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard this summer.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
June 28 07:08 AM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami of The Athletic Bay Area breakdown the Warriors options this coming free agency season. The turnover on the roster of the defending champs will be significant. Who will they land? Tyreke Evans? Jamal Crawford? Kyle…
June 28 05:58 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports is Howard Beck, senior writer at Bleacher Report. Mannix and Beck dive into LeBron’s free agency, Paul George, the market for DeMarcus Cousins, Becky Hammon’s promotion and more.
June 28 04:44 AM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami breakdown the Warriors options this offseason. The turnover on the roster of the defending champs will be significant. Tyreke Evans? Jamal Crawford? Kyle O’Quinn? Rudy Gay?
LOCKED ON NBA – June 27th – Nate Duncan joins David Locke about the off-season and what Nate learned from their mock off-season from Locked on NBA
June 28 01:43 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with Nate Duncan to talk about the upcoming free agency. Nate and the crew at Dunc’d on Basketball just completed their own mock off-season. According to Nate, it is going to be a tough run for some of the agents and players are left with out deals. Locke shares his theories on LeBron and where it all ends up. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors, Free Agency and Fultz Videos – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 27 10:41 PM
The Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes is on, and it seems like the Sixers are in the middle of it. We talk about prospective Kawhi trades and the likelihood he winds up in Philadelphia. Free agency starts on Saturday night, so we preview that, and discuss the most recent Markelle Fultz empty-gym videos. We also hit the Lorenzo Brown Mailbag. Sorry about this weekend. Spike’s fault.
Basketball Insiders Podcast: The Draft, Free Agency And LeBron James – via basketballinsiders.com
June 27 10:04 PM
Basketball Insiders’ Publisher Steve Kyler and Senior NBA Writer and Salary Cap Guru Eric Pincus talk about the 2018 NBA draft, the teams entering the 2018 free agency period with ample salary cap cash and where some of the notable names may end up and more.
June 27 10:00 PM
The guys discuss the Celtics drafting Robert Williams III and dive into some free agent possibilities for the Celtics with July 1st approaching.
June 27 09:15 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Vice Sports’ Michael Pina about the NBA offseason that is about to come. First, they start with Kawhi Leonard, chat about how potential trades involving him, and how he affects the rest of the process for LeBron James and maybe even Paul George. Then, they get into unrestricted free agency, chatting about some of the players they’re most interested in tracking this summer …
June 27 06:36 PM
Did the Sixers make the right choice in trading Mikal Bridges for Zhaire Smith and a future pick? Will the Sixers pursue a trade for Kawhi Leonard? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss those topics, and more.
Austin Rivers to the Wizards, D.J. to Dallas (Potentially), and More Free-Agency Rumors | (Ep. 295) – via theringer.com
June 27 03:29 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the recent trade by the Los Angeles Clippers that sent Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards (01:12) and the potential for the Clips to deal DeAndre Jordan to the Dallas Mavericks (03:47). Then they discuss Paul George’s free agency and how what he decides will affect other free agents (16:26), what it would cost the 76ers to sign both Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James (30:16), and the free agents that aren’t being talked about (48:21).
Free agency preview – via theathletic.com
June 27 03:27 PM
Free agency begins this Sunday. In advance, Nate Duncan joins the podcast to discuss what the Warriors might do, which veterans will be available to them, Kevin Durant’s contract length question and the likelihood that Draymond Green or Klay Thompson take extensions.