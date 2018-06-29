LeBron-Kawhi talk and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA — 6/29/18 — NBA Free Agency Preview: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and plenty more from Locked on NBA
June 29 04:15 AM
On this Friday edition of the Locked on NBA podcast, Adam and Anthony predict the way this offseason might play out with five categories: Lock, wish, no-way, dark horse and Hail Mary.
June 28 11:06 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver celebrate the eve of NBA free agency and connect with Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. First: Golliver interrogates Sharp about his conspiracy consumption habits headed into the weekend. Then (7:00): they talk through the week of Kawhi rumors, reading tea leaves, why the Celtics might be reluctant to get involved, and why the Sixers should think harder about getting aggressive …
Ep. 65 – Power Swing in the East with Marcus Morris – via Chris Broussard
June 28 05:36 PM
Boston Celtics Forward Marcus Morris joins Chris Broussard In The Zone to detail his experience playing against LeBron in the 2018 playoffs, the future of the young Boston Celtics and why he believes the best move for LeBron is to stick it out and stay home in Cleveland.
ESPN’s Howard Bryant on the Future and Legacy of LeBron James – via bleacherreport.com
June 28 05:36 PM
Howard Bryant, ESPN Senior Writer, and author of the book, “The Heritage: Black Athletes, A Divided America, and The Politics of Patriotism,” has many thoughts and theories to share about LeBron James’ free agency, activism, heritage, and legacy. Bryant also discusses the comparisons to Michael Jordan, LeBron’s effect on the power of the player ……
June 28 03:20 PM
Chase and Chris went through the best bargain big men free agent options for the Wizards including Nerlens Noel, Alex Len, Greg Monroe and more. Plus, Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times fills us in on what the Wizards are getting in Austin Rivers. Also, is it good the Wizards didn’t trade for Paul George?
NBA Free Agency Preview – via NBA.com
June 28 02:31 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann set the stage for the 2018 NBA free agency period, which begins this weekend. They discuss the latest Kawhi Leonard reports, possible destinations for LeBron James, under-the radar players + teams to watch this summer, plus much more.
Where Should LeBron Go And How Kawhi Is Part Of The Decision – via bballbreakdown.com
June 28 12:40 PM
Join Coach Nick as he sits down with Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com as he lays out the entire Kawhi Leonard saga, Dave DuFour reports from his car on the latest in LeBron’s decision 2.0, and Jeff Diependbrock lends his expert analysis on some real draft sleepers.
