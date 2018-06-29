The Thunder worked out free agents Willie Reed, Jeff Withey and more

The Oklahoma City Thunder recently held a free-agent workout that included big men Willie Reed and Jeff Withey among others, according to two league sources. Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly on the topic.

A few other free agents participated in the workout, including some players who spent last season overseas, but it’s unclear who else was in attendance.

Several of Oklahoma City’s 2017-18 players participated in the workout too, including Terrance Ferguson, Raymond Felton and PJ Dozier. Oklahoma City put the players through drills and five-on-five scrimmages.

Felton and Dozier are also hitting free agency this summer, but the fact that they participated in this workout may indicate that they’re likely re-signing with the Thunder. Dozier, who played on a two-way contract last season, is expected to suit up with Oklahoma City’s summer league team next month.

Last season, Reed played 39 games with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 boards and 0.6 blocks in 10.7 minutes per game. Then, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in the Blake Griffin deal. He played three games with Detroit, who dealt him to the Chicago Bulls for Jameer Nelson (and then Reed was waived).

Withey suited up with the Dallas Mavericks in 2017-18, appearing in nine games. He averaged 1.7 points, 1.1 boards and 0.3 blocks. Prior to that, the 28-year-old suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.

The Thunder have nearly $117 million in guaranteed contracts on the books for next season, and that’s before they do anything with current free agents like Paul George, Jerami Grant, Corey Brewer, Felton and Dozier among others.