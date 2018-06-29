This is how each NBA team heads into free agency

Apr 10, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) drives on Philadelphia 76ers guard Marco Belinelli (18) in the third quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Hawks
Under contract: Kent Bazemore, Dennis Schroeder, Dewayne Dedmon, Miles Plumlee, Taurean Prince, Mike Muscala, John Collins, DeAndre Bembry, Isaiah Taylor, Tyler Dorsey, Antonius Cleveland and Jaylen Morris.
Free agents: Malcolm Delaney and Damion Lee.
Draft picks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman.
Needs: A lot of help at all positions. Develop young talent. Better rebounding.