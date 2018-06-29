USA Today Sports

This is how each NBA team heads into free agency

This is how each NBA team heads into free agency

Free Agency

This is how each NBA team heads into free agency

Apr 10, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) drives on Philadelphia 76ers guard Marco Belinelli (18) in the third quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks

Under contract: Kent Bazemore, Dennis Schroeder, Dewayne Dedmon, Miles Plumlee, Taurean Prince, Mike Muscala, John Collins, DeAndre Bembry, Isaiah Taylor, Tyler Dorsey, Antonius Cleveland and Jaylen Morris.

Free agents: Malcolm Delaney and Damion Lee.

Draft picks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman.

Needs: A lot of help at all positions. Develop young talent. Better rebounding.

, , Free Agency

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home