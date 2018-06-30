Lakers Nation's Trevor Lane on Kawhi Leonard trade talks, LeBron James/Paul George rumors and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation. The two discuss the Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, the rumors involving LeBron James and Paul George,the other players in this free-agent class, Lonzo Ball‘s torn meniscus and much more. Time-stamps are below.

1:00: Breaking down the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs. How much should the Lakers give up for Kawhi Leonard, considering they may be able to land him as a free agent next summer?

2:15: Trevor has heard that Kyle Kuzma is looking amazing during his offseason workouts.

5:30: LeBron James is currently in Los Angeles. We discuss the likelihood of James joining the Lakers and why his decision to opt out could be a sign that he’s leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

8:15: If the Lakers do land LeBron (but fail to land Kawhi Leonard or Paul George), it seems likely that they’ll keep their cap flexibility for next summer.

9:50: There are a lot of fans in Los Angeles who are against the team adding LeBron. Trevor discusses how the fan base feels about James and why he’s disliked.

13:13: What would be more attractive for LeBron: the Lakers signing Paul George (and keeping their young talent) OR the Lakers trading some pieces for Kawhi Leonard?

15:05: Most reporters seem to believe that Paul George will return to the Oklahoma City Thunder. We discuss the Lakers vs. the Thunder, and whether we’ll see George end up in Los Angeles at some point regardless of happens this summer (as he hinted during his SportsCenter series).

21:25: Could DeMarcus Cousins be an option for the Lakers if they land a guy like LeBron James, but can’t add Leonard or George?

24:15: We discuss how few teams have significant money to spend and how that could impact what happens this summer.

28:42: Magic Johnson recently said that he would step down from his role as President of Basketball Operations if the Lakers fail to land a star in the next two summers. We discuss these comments and whether it was a mistake for Magic to set a self-imposed deadline.

30:05: Lonzo Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee, but reports have indicated that he’ll be back for the start of the season. Still, should the Lakers be worried about Ball’s durability?

31:55: How do fans in L.A. feel about Lonzo and the Ball family as a whole after one season with them? Have LaVar Ball‘s comments hurt Lonzo’s trade value?

35:50: If the Lakers make a big splash (or two) this summer, expectations will drastically increase. Is head coach Luke Walton ready for that?

