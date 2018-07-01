Breaking down LeBron James' four-year, $154 million deal with Lakers

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina break down LeBron James‘ four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and what this means for everyone moving forward. Time-stamps are below!

1:05: Frank and Alex share their initial reaction to LeBron James’ move.

1:40: Analyzing LeBron’s surprising decision to sign a four-year deal (with a player option in the final season), which is much longer than expected.

7:20: Now that the Lakers have a four-year commitment from LeBron, what other moves should they make and which of their own free agents should they re-sign?

13:55: How does this decision affect the Lakers’ trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard? Should L.A. try harder to land Leonard now or wait until he’s a free agent next summer?

18:05: Will LeBron’s decision have an impact on Lonzo Ball‘s future with the Lakers? How will LeBron handle LaVar Ball‘s antics?

20:10: A report mentioned that Chris Bosh could be a target for the Lakers as he tries to make a comeback following his blood-clotting issues. Frank and Alex discuss why that’s extremely risky and why Bosh may not be able to find a doctor willing to clear him.

25:00: Are the Lakers a legitimate contender in the loaded Western Conference? What would it take for them to be on the same tier as the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets?

