Knicks made an offer for Mario Hezonja, but don't count out the Kings

The next free agent who could be in the mix for the New York Knicks is Mario Hezonja, who spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic.

The New York Knicks have interest in unrestricted free agent Mario Hezonja, league sources told The Athletic. Knicks general manager Scott Perry was in Orlando when the Magic selected Hezonja fifth overall in 2015. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2018

According to The Athletic’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks have expressed interest in Hezonja and already had a meeting with the Croatian-born NBA player.

Marc Berman reported that New York has even made an offer to the 23-year-old (via New York Post):

“The Knicks have an offer on the table for 6-foot-8 Orlando combo forward Mario Hezonja for a portion of the $8.6 million, mid-level exception on a one-year deal, according to an NBA source. The sharpshooting Hezonja was seeking a multi-year deal.”

Knicks general manager Scott Perry was the vice president of basketball operations for the Magic when Orlando drafted Hezonja fifth overall in the 2015. Harold Ellis, once the director of pro scouting in Orlando, is now the head of player personnel for New York. Michael Arcieri, who was the director of basketball administration for the Magic, is the director of basketball strategy for the Knicks.

ESPN’s Ian Begley described interest between Hezonja and New York as “mutual” in a recent report. But he also mentioned that there are other teams that covet the swingman.

As free agency opens, there is mutual interest between Mario Hezonja and the Knicks, sources say. Hezonja has multiple suitors and the Knicks are looking to offer short-term contracts to maintain cap space for 2019. Sacramento also has interest in Hezonja. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2018

Begley listed the Sacramento Kings as another potential destination for Hezonja. The franchise has long been interested, dating back to the 2015 pre-draft process.

The Kings and Magic reportedly discussed a potential trade for Hezonja in October 2017 too. David Pick wrote about the connection between the free agent and Sacramento assistant general manager Peja Stojakovic (via Bleacher Report):

“Hezonja has been introduced to former NBA marksman Peja Stojakovic, who will serve as Hezonja’s acting NBA mentor. But when approached with the possibility of nurturing Hezonja, Stojakovic initially declined … Stojakovic traveled to Barcelona multiple times to see Hezonja and eventually changed his view.”

If all it takes for the Kings to outbid the Knicks is a multi-year contract, it seems likely that the Sacramento would use their cap space to offer a bigger deal than what New York currently has on the table.