OKC cleans up and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

July 01 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane on Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks, LeBron James/Paul George Free Agency Rumors, Lonzo Ball’s Injury (Ep.84) – via HoopsHype.com
June 30 04:57 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com. They discuss the Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, the rumors surrounding LeBron James and Paul George, the rest of this summer’s free-agent class, Lonzo Ball’s torn meniscus, Magic Johnson’s recent comments and much more.
SIxers Free Agency Preview – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 30 12:46 PM
At midnight on Friday, the NBA Free Agency period will officially begin (sort of, you still can’t sign anyone but they can talk and everyone will announce deals). We go through the available free agents and talk about the likelihood of them becoming Sixers, as well as the possible destinations for LeBron James. We discuss the strong reaction to Mike’s CJ McCollum trade, and talk to Andrew Unterberger about his article about the Sixers doing nothing, and the five-year anniversary of The Ricky …
