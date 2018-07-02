Source: Chris Bosh wants to join Lakers, hasn't been medically cleared

Before the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James, we reported that notable veterans would want to join him in Los Angeles. One such player who comes to mind is Chris Bosh.

Sean Deveney reported that the big man “could petition the league” to let him return to action because of advances in blood-clotting medication. He would likely sign the veteran’s minimum, worth $2.4 million for a one-year deal.

But according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke anonymously because he was unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, Bosh has not been medically cleared by a doctor and has not been working out recently.

The person explained that while Bosh’s desire to return to the NBA is real, he hasn’t done much to make that dream a reality. Bosh signed with Landmark Sports, founded by Rob Pelinka, who is now general manager of the Lakers. Before he got the job, the Los Angeles executive was representing Bosh — who did occasionally visit the team facility last season.

Chris Bosh is a guest at Lakers practice today sitting with GM Rob Pelinka. pic.twitter.com/JjnRw8KZlN — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 3, 2017

The league doesn’t allow players on the court if they’re on a blood-thinning medicine because they can bleed excessively if they get cut.

Patients who need blood-thinning medication long-term typically never stop taking it because the medicine is preventing another pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot in the lung.

It seems the only way Bosh could play is if he found a doctor who did not think he needed to be on blood-thinning medication (or if the league finds he’s right regarding the advances in medicine). But that seems unlikely because someone diagnosed with multiple clots is typically going to be on blood-thinning medicine for the rest of his life. The alternative, unfortunately, could be fatal.

Bosh situation is complicated. Playing on blood thinners, he may bleed out if cut. If he stops meds, he may get a new (possibly fatal) clot. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 24, 2017

Related Chris Bosh has not yet ruled out a return to playing in the NBA