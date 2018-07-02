Ranking the 20 greatest players to ever play for the Lakers

In case you missed it, LeBron James is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in not only the NBA but all of sports.

Where does he rank amongst the best players – and there are a number of all-timers on this list – to ever wear the purple and gold uniform?

Let’s count down ’em down and find out.

20. Lamar Odom

Odom was a Laker for seven seasons and was a key member of the back-to-back championship teams in 2009 and 2010. He was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2010-11.