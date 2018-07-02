NBA rumors podcast: Sam Amick on the top remaining free agents, Kawhi Leonard trade talks, LeBron James to the Lakers and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports. Alex and Sam discuss the remaining big-name free agents, players who could be available via trade and much more. Time-stamps are below:

:55: Breaking down LeBron James‘ move to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Lakers’ decision to add Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee shortly after.

5:13: How does LeBron’s decision affect the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard? (Sam shares the “Godfather offer” that the Lakers considered making prior to landing James).

7:40: Is James thinking of playing alongside his son, LeBron Jr., someday?

8:50: What’s next for the Cleveland Cavaliers after LeBron’s decision? Will they try to move Kevin Love or some of their other veterans?

12:35: If the Cavaliers decide to trade Love, who are some potential suitors that could emerge?

16:10: Breaking down DeMarcus Cousins‘ free-agency options (and why the Lakers could surprisingly still be in the mix for him this summer).

20:02: Will Julius Randle return to the Lakers?

22:07: Looking at Tyreke Evans’ options (including the Golden State Warriors, who have quite a few ties to Evans).

25:30: What’s next for Isaiah Thomas?

28:55: Dwight Howard wants to join the Warriors, but they don’t seem interested. Which other teams could land him?

32:00: Who are some players who are available via trade right now?

