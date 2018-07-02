There was a ton of emergency LeBron-to-Lakers podcasts

July 01 09:28 PM

Emergency pod! After a 48 hour frenzy that made it seem like the Sixers might get LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, that particular dream ended tonight as James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers. Spike and Mike talk about the ramifications and Spike sort of lays into James.

As well, there’s a before and after podcast (before LeBron signed and after) with Mike and his Lakers fan girlfriend Alyssa that is at the end of this pod.