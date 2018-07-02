USA Today Sports

There was a ton of emergency LeBron-to-Lakers podcasts

July 02 04:17 AM
Brian Windhorst, Amin Elhassan and Rachel Nichols gather in the offices of ESPN LA to record an “emergency pod” about LeBron James choosing the Lakers in free agency and the subsequent news.
July 02 02:10 AM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins the podcast to chat about — what else? — LeBron James’ decision to go to the Lakers in free agency …
July 01 10:41 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his colleague, Frank Urbina. They discuss the news that LeBron James has decided to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $154 million deal and what’s next for the organization.
July 01 10:36 PM
LeBron’s signing in Los Angeles shifts the power of the NBA firmly to the West, and the question is how much of a contender are the Lakers now with their incredibly young and talented core around The King.
July 01 09:29 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Evan Sidery of Locked On Suns about the surprise Trevor Ariza signing, Erik Gee about Paul George and Jerami Grant returning to the Thunder and what it means for Carmelo Anthony, and to Nick Angstadt about the Mavs finally landing DeAndre Jordan.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
July 01 09:28 PM
Emergency pod! After a 48 hour frenzy that made it seem like the Sixers might get LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, that particular dream ended tonight as James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers. Spike and Mike talk about the ramifications and Spike sort of lays into James.
As well, there’s a before and after podcast (before LeBron signed and after) with Mike and his Lakers fan girlfriend Alyssa that is at the end of this pod.

