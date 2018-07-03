DeMarcus Cousins shocks the world and other NBA podcasts you need to listen

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Did the Warriors just sign DeMarcus Cousins? – via theathletic.com
July 02 10:44 PM
The Warriors signed DeMarcus Cousins on Monday night, locking in the All-Star big man to a stunning one-year deal at the MLE. Ethan Strauss and Nate Duncan join for a quick reaction to the deal.
🚨🚨EMERGENCY BOOGIE COUSINS TO THE WARRIORS🚨🚨 – via bballbreakdown.com
July 02 10:24 PM
The Lakers seemed primed to sign DeMarcus Cousins and pair him alongside LeBron James, but the Warriors went stealth mode and swooped in, signing him to a one year deal and giving them the ability to put 5 All Stars in their prime on the floor together (provided Cousins recovers from his achilles tear).…
The remaking of the Lakers – via espn.com
July 02 06:53 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Dave McMenamin, Andrew Han and Ramona Shelburne discuss the continuing ramifications of LeBron James going to the Lakers (2:00), the Rondo signing and its implications for Lonzo (6:55) and the Lakers renouncing Julius Randle (21:55).
July 02 06:00 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss what LeBron James signing with Los Angeles means for the NBA and how the Lakers can build around him, and if Lonzo Ball can play with LeBron. Then they talk about what Kawhi Leonard’s next move might be, and other free agent news.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
July 02 05:59 PM
Chase and Chris broke down the shrinking market of big men for the Wizards and what they can still do. Plus, they react to LeBron James signing with the Lakers. And Austin Rivers goes 1-on-1 with Chris after his introductory press conference.
LeBron Makes the Lakers Move Official, Business vs. Basketball Arguments, LeBronzo Prophecy Realized
July 02 05:50 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver react to Sunday night’s @KlutchSports exclusive by discussing all angles of LeBron on the Lakers. First: processing the LeBron signing with a side of Lance Stephenson and Javale McGee. Then (7:00): Paul George’s cold shoulder and the challenge LeBron may or may not have recruiting stars over the next few years …
July 02 04:37 PM
Brian, Michael and Rich break down LeBron James agreeing to terms with the Lakers (1:00) and what the fallout means for the Celtics (11:00). They also debate Kawhi trade packages, free agency signings and long-term team building in Boston.
LeBron to the Lakers, Paul George Stays with the Thunder, and More Free-Agency News | Ep. 296 – via theringer.com
July 02 04:29 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez and Chris Ryan react to LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers for four years (1:44). Then, HBO and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons calls in to offer his thoughts on the LeBron signing and its ripple effect (26:56). Finally, Justin Verrier comes on to round up all the other free-agency news (48:59).
Sam Amick on The Top Remaining Free Agents, Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks, LeBron James to the Lakers (Ep. 86) – via HoopsHype.com
July 02 03:08 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports. Alex and Sam break down LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kawhi Leonard trade talks, whether the Cleveland Cavaliers will move Kevin Love, what’s next for free agents like DeMarcus Cousins, Julius Randle, Tyreke Evans, Isaiah Thomas and Dwight Howard, and much more.
July 02 02:57 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, July 2nd, 2018
July 02 01:00 PM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is former Nets and Sixers general manager Billy King. Mannix and King dive into LeBron James’s deal with the Lakers, what it means for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George’s decision to lock himself into Oklahom
July 02 11:19 AM
LeBron James has moved west for the first time in his career, and is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. How does this move shift things in the Western Conference? Could Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson join him after next season? Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group break down LeBron’s move from all the angles that affect Golden State.
Shaquille O’Neal talks about NBA Free Agency, Uncle Drew, the crew’s visit to The Tonight Show, and Celebrity Family Feud – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 160
July 02 08:38 AM
Shaquille O’Neal talks about LeBron James and the upcoming NBA free agency moves, saying he thinks that it’s a lock that LeBron goes to Los Angeles. We also talk about the podcast crew’s trip to The Tonight Show, minus Rob who had to stay behind after suffering a heart attack. We get the cool moments from the Uncle Drew premier in New York, and even touch on Charles Barkley’s uncomfortable moment on Celebrity Family Feud …
