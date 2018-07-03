DeMarcus Cousins shocks the world and other NBA podcasts you need to listen

July 02 08:38 AM

Shaquille O’Neal talks about LeBron James and the upcoming NBA free agency moves, saying he thinks that it’s a lock that LeBron goes to Los Angeles. We also talk about the podcast crew’s trip to The Tonight Show, minus Rob who had to stay behind after suffering a heart attack. We get the cool moments from the Uncle Drew premier in New York, and even touch on Charles Barkley’s uncomfortable moment on Celebrity Family Feud …