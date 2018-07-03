Podcast: DeMarcus Cousins' Warrior deal, why he'll likely leave next year, fan outrage and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Frank Urbina. They break down DeMarcus Cousins’ stunning decision to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal, what this means for the NBA, the fan outrage, why this is likely only a one-year marriage and how the Achilles injury may impact Cousins. Time-stamps are below.

:55: Alex and Frank share their initial reactions to the DeMarcus Cousins news.

5:22: Why Cousins is a terrific fit for Golden State.

7:15: Giving credit to the Warriors for pulling off this move, and why Golden State deserves credit for drafting three of their stars and being unselfish.

9:46: Fans are outraged by this move, which is understandable.

12:40: Many people were asking, “Why doesn’t Adam Silver veto this?” We explain why the league office would never “veto” this signing (or any signing, unless a team broke the rules).

16:43: Why Cousins likely won’t be in Golden State beyond this season.

23:50: Anthony Davis watched the New Orleans Pelicans lose Cousins and Rajon Rondo – two players whom he loved (on and off the court) – on the same day. That’s a situation other teams will monitor since may Davis be disgruntled sooner than later.

31:55: Looking at others who ruptured their Achilles tendon and how they produced when they returned (including Dominique Wilkins, Wesley Matthews, Elton Brand, Mehmet Okur, Christian Laettner and Jonas Jerebko).

44:47: Where we would have liked to see Cousins next season instead.

This episode is sponsored by the BIG3. Get your tickets to BIG3 games at BIG3.com/tickets or tune in LIVE every Friday night on Fox or FS1. If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.