11 things you may not know about Brandon Roy

1. His father was a bus driver.

2. He didn’t make the McDonald’s All-American Game.

3. He had to take the SAT four times.

4. The Timberwolves traded his draft rights to Portland for Randy Foye.

5. His parents’ house was burglarized the night he was drafted.

6. His full name is Brandon Dawayne Roy.

7. He played 326 regular season games and made $83 million in the NBA. That’s over $254,000 per game played.

8. He averaged 26.7 ppg and 4.8 rpg in his first playoff series.

9. He played 122 minutes in his comeback attempt with Minnesota.

10. He was reportedly shot in the leg in Los Angeles in May 2017.

11. He coached Michael Porter Jr in high school.