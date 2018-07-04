What really happened with Boogie and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

July 03 08:42 AM

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Frank Urbina. They break down DeMarcus Cousins’ stunning decision to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal, what this means for the NBA going forward, the fan reaction, why this is likely only a one-year thing and the impact that the Achilles injury will have on Cousins extension season.