What really happened with Boogie and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 03 11:19 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Now that we’ve had time to digest the DeMarcus Cousins move to Golden State, John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) & Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) break down what really drove him out of New Orleans. Also: Another sign of problems in Minnesota & a rundown of a busy day of free agent signings.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Ep. 66 – LeBron to the Lakers + Ric Bucher – via Chris Broussard
July 03 08:23 PM
This week Chris is joined by Ric Bucher to talk about LeBron joining the Lakers, where Kawhi will end up, and what Boogie Cousins to the Warriors means for the NBA.
July 03 07:14 PM
Chase and Chris hopped right back into the studio to record an emergency podcast on the Wizards agreeing to a deal with eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard. Chris confirmed the news and has some interesting information on what is motivating Howard to join the Wizards.
July 03 05:43 PM
Chase and Chris were joined by former Wizards player Brendan Haywood to break down the Jeff Green signing and DeMarcus Cousins going to the Warriors. Plus, who is the best player in the East now that LeBron is gone? And Mike Scott will be missed by the Wizards.
July 03 04:29 PM
LeBron James signed with the Lakers, Paul George is in OKC, and the Kawhi Leonard trade talks seem to have stalled. Where do the Sixers go from here? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss the Sixers’ next move.
Warriors Add Boogie, the Lakers’ Bizarre Signings, and Summer League Tips Off | (Ep. 297) – via theringer.com
July 03 02:47 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor react to DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Golden State Warriors (0:11), examine the Los Angeles Lakers’ puzzling roster additions (11:23), debate potential Kawhi Leonard trade scenarios (26:00), and discuss takeaways from the start of summer league in Utah (40:32).
July 03 12:15 PM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker and I run through all of free agency’s Day 1 transactions outside of LeBron James, chatting about Paul George, where Oklahoma City goes from here, Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza, The Denver moves, Ersan Ilyasova and Doug McDermott, why we like what Brooklyn is doing, and can’t really understand Portland.
Breaking Down DeMarcus Cousins’ One-Year Deal with the Warriors, Fan Outrage, Boogie’s Achilles Injury and More (Ep. 87) – via HoopsHype.com
July 03 08:42 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Frank Urbina. They break down DeMarcus Cousins’ stunning decision to join the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal, what this means for the NBA going forward, the fan reaction, why this is likely only a one-year thing and the impact that the Achilles injury will have on Cousins extension season.
Comments