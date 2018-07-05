Pelicans make the most sense for Dennis Schroder via trade with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to move on from Dennis Schroder, a disgruntled point guard who could also face a suspension next season.

NBA source tells me #Pelicans have “had discussions” about acquiring Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder in trade. Unsure how far talks got. I’m told NOLA likes his talent, potential fit on court… but has MAJOR concerns about his pending legal issues (felony assault). pic.twitter.com/QkLrzvn30C — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) July 4, 2018

Perhaps one option would be to swap Schroder for Solomon Hill, who played just 12 games last season due to injury (via Bourbon Street Shots):

“Schroder is still fairly young and can get to the rim with the best of them. However, it’s unclear how much value he actually provides to a team as analytics have painted a net negative every single year of his career … He is a potential buy-low opportunity if the Hawks want to get rid of him at any cost and will accept Hill without any picks.”

Among those who appeared in at least 24 minutes per game last season, here is the complete list of players who averaged a higher assist percentage than Schroder: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, LeBron James, John Wall, Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and Ben Simmons.

Now that Rondo is no longer with the Pelicans, the team will need a primary ballhandler and it’s unclear if guard Elfrid Payton (who recently signed with the team) could be that option.

People inside the Pels organization believe Elfrid Payton could be one of the best backups in the league. He also gives them an option at starter if Rondo walks — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) July 2, 2018

Schroder is also a serviceable shooter, especially from midrange; last year, only six teams in the Western Conference made fewer midrange shots per game than the Pelicans. Among those who averaged at least five attempts per game from that area, only Kevin Durant, Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson and Bradley Beal shot a better percentage.

The only players who averaged more field goals per game on deep midrange shots (15-to-19 feet from the basket) were Durant, Westbrook and Thompson. However, Schroder ranks as one of the worst defensive guards in the league, per ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus.

Tim Bontemps recently speculated that some other teams besides New Orleans that could trade for the German-born NBA player (via Washington Post):

Who is actually interested in trading for a point guard in a league where so many teams already have one? The Orlando Magic are one potential destination, and the Phoenix Suns are another, though there hasn’t been any reported interest from either thus far.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Suns have thus far shown “no interest” in Schroder. And if the Orlando Magic sign free agent guard Isaiah Thomas, there is no reason to add someone like Schroder to their roster as well.

Otherwise, the Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly interested in Schroder last season before they landed Eric Bledsoe.

The Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls could be interested in taking back a bad contract in exchange for draft picks, but Atlanta is tanking and likely wouldn’t send out a first-rounder just to get rid of Schroder. New Orleans could make the most sense for the point guard.