Grayson Allen, Trae Young got tangled up in a summer league game

Utah Jazz rookie Grayson Allen and Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young got into a tiny scuffle during a summer league matchup on Thursday night.

Grayson Allen and Trae Young kerfluffle (better quality) pic.twitter.com/sq2hj2mk0D — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) July 6, 2018

Allen and Young were both called for technical fouls after nearly fighting each other in the first half of the exhibition game. The skirmish began when the Utah rookie fouled Young after committing too hard on a pump fake.

Young was struggling from the field whereas Allen was playing fairly well, contributing 4 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds, before getting into it with Young on Thursday. Allen essentially headbutted Young after hooking his arm around the sharpshooter.

The two did not face each other in college last season, as Oklahoma was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke made it to the Elite Eight, but lost to Kansas. Both Young and Allen were selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.