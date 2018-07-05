What's next for the Lakers and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 05 07:28 AM
Damian Jones is looking to find his niche at Golden State, as the third year man wants to carve out his own spot in the Warriors championship lineup. Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group caught up with Jones to ask about his offseason, his expectations, and what to make of the Warriors addition of Boogie Cousins to an already stacked roster.
July 04 03:02 PM
ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks joins The Woj Pod for a discussion on DeMarcus Cousins’ move to the Warriors, and the storylines and moves still left to play out in July free agency.
July 04 01:56 PM
ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks joins the Woj Pod for the first of a two-part delve into NBA free agency, including LeBron James’ move to the Lakers and the future of Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio.
Sixers Trade For Chandler, Summer League Preview – via rightstorickysanchez.com
July 04 11:56 AM
The guys discuss the Wilson Chandler trade (00:00), the Sixers offseason as a whole so far (12:00), whether the NBA is really better when the Lakers are good (19:00), the Sixers GM search (26:00), leftover Kawhi trade discussion (41:00), go Around The League with Ish Smith to discuss the Lakers, Warriors and Wizards (44:00), Jimmy Butler and other trade targets (54:00), preview the Las Vegas Summer League (65:00), and end the show with a July 4th Jigsaw.
July 04 09:40 AM
Can and should the Lakers do more to build around LeBron iimmediately?