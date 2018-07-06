Where free agency goes from here and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA — 7/6/18 — Could the Lakers miss the playoffs even with LeBron James? from Locked on NBA
July 06 03:01 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. In part two of this week’s crossover podcast between this show and Locked on Lakers, we get into where the Lakers rank in the grand scheme of the NBA now that LeBron James has agreed to sign. We also go through the various scenarios given how different the league might look by the time the season rolls around. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Basketball Insiders Podcast: LeBron, Cousins And Where Free Agency Goes From Here – via basketballinsiders.com
July 06 12:08 AM
Basketball Insiders’ Publisher Steve Kyler and NBA writer Matt John get into the big picture of LeBron and the Lakers. The massive overreaction on DeMarcus Cousins. The Kawhi Leonard situation. Damian Lillard on Twitter, Kemba Walker and Summer League standouts in Utah.
LeBron James to Los Angeles Lakers – via NBA.com
July 05 05:53 PM
Lakers writer Bill Oram of The Athletic joins Sekou Smith to analyze how LeBron James in L.A. affects the Lakers and the rest of the league. Plus, they discuss the Lakers’ other reported additions, their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, and realistic expectations for this season.
July 05 05:15 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver review the biggest stories through the first week of free agency. First: the Wizards are getting reckless even by Wizards standards, and they talk through the offseason of Dwight Howard, Austin Rivers, and Jeff Green. Then (22:00): Boogie on the Warriors, whether they should have added a wing instead, and why this could work for Golden State …
July 05 12:35 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. After a 4th of July hike in the Utah Mountains David Locke, host of Locked on NBA, coerced ESPN’s great basketball minds Kevin Pelton and Kevin Arnovitz into a conversation about NBA Free Agency. On a gorgeous independence day sitting outside the guys re-hashed what took place in the opening days of free agency …
