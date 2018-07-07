Free agency machinations and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 07 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
Former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox – via bleacherreport.com
July 06 04:32 PM
Former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox offers some insight and analysis to the recent flurry of NBA signings: LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins to the Golden State Warriors, Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They discuss likely scenarios for Jabari Parker, Kyrie Irving, Lonzo Ball, and Kawhi Leonard. Plus, Wes and How ……
Unpacking all the free agency machinations – via espn.com
July 06 02:14 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan chat about LeBron (9:00), Carmelo’s inevitable exodus from OKC (16:45), continuing speculation about Kawhi (20:20), the revamped Lakers (36:25), LeBron and the Cavs (52:15) and Boogie Cousins (66:50).
Is LEBRON Scaring Other Stars Away From LA? – via bballbreakdown.com
July 06 11:00 AM
Michael Lee, NBA Senior Writer For Yahoo Sports, and Friend of the Breakdown, hops on the show to discuss why DeMarcus Cousins chose the Golden State Warriors, what the heck they’re trying to do in Los Angeles, and where Kawhi will end up and how it turned so sour between him and the Spurs.
