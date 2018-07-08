Analyzing the top role players who changed teams in NBA free agency

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina break down the top role players who changed teams in free agency this summer. They look at a number of significant contributors and how they’ll fit with their new teams. Time-stamps are below.

1:06: DeAndre Jordan joined the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year, $23 million deal. Alex and Frank break down what this decision means for Jordan and the Mavs moving forward.

5:45: Trevor Ariza joined the Phoenix Suns on a one-year, $15 million deal. They break down what this decision means for Ariza and the Suns moving forward (and whether this helps or hurts Phoenix’s young wings like Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges).

11:57: Julius Randle joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $18 million deal (with a player option in year two). They break down what this decision means for Randle and the Pelicans moving forward (and how Randle will fit with Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic in the frontcourt).

17:30: Tyreke Evans joined the Indiana Pacers on a one-year, $12 million deal. They break down what this decision means for Evans and the Pacers moving forward (and why this seems like a great move for both sides).

22:10: Rajon Rondo joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year, $9 million deal. They break down what this decision means for Rondo and the Lakers moving forward (and question how Rondo will fit with LeBron James and Los Angeles’ other pieces).

30:07: Dwight Howard joined the Washington Wizards on a two-year, $11 million deal (with a player option in year two). They break down what this decision means for Howard and the Wizards moving forward (and what Howard must do differently in Washington compared to his previous stints).

This episode is sponsored by the BIG3. Get your tickets to BIG3 games at BIG3.com/tickets or tune in LIVE every Friday night on Fox or FS1.

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.