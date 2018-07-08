Report: Mavericks' Luka Doncic is expected to sit out summer league

Don’t expect to see Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation Luka Doncic participate on the court during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Mavs and #3 overall draft pick Luka Doncic mutually agreed to sit him out throughout the NBA Summer League, I'm told. Kid's played 113+ games in 14 months. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 9, 2018

According to David Pick, the franchise and Doncic “mutually agreed” to let him rest during the exhibition games this offseason.

The Athletic’s Tim Cato reported that Doncic’s contractual buyout with Real Madrid, the team he played for in Europe, has not been finalized.

While head coach Rick Carlisle recently told reporters that he is hopeful Doncic can play in Las Vegas, it’s more than just the contract that is keeping him off the court in Las Vegas (via Dallas News):

“The third overall pick in last month’s draft has not gone through a full practice with the team. His European season with Real Madrid didn’t end until mid-June. The Mavericks would like to give Doncic as much time as possible to recover from that season.”

It seems that even though Dallas would prefer to let Doncic have some time off, the 19-year-old would prefer to be out there with his new teammates.

He has told reporters that he wants to play, but the buyout has taken longer than expected.

Regardless of whether he ends up getting a chance to play for the Mavericks this summer, his track record as a professional basketball player has been nothing short of spectacular. He doesn’t need summer league experience as much as some other prospects.

Luka Doncic has played over 150 games in the last two seasons. He won the EuroLeague MVP, the EuroLeague Final Four MVP, and averaged 14.5p/5.2r/4.6a in 25 minutes per game for Real Madrid. Oh, and two championships. He doesn't need to play a single game in summer league. — Nick Neppach (@NickNeppach) July 5, 2018