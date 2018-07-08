The Marcus Smart situation and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

July 07 12:59 PM

We’re coming to you live from Las Vegas Summer League! Well not live, it’s a podcast, and we’re not both at Summer League, but Mike is. We talk about the Furkan (00:00) the other Sixers performances so far (16:00), and Andrew Unterberger joins the podcast to talk about the final free agents and the overall state of the Sixers (39:00), the Process Hall Of Fame in celebration of the Five Year Anniversary of The Ricky (56:00). We end the pod talking about Markelle Fultz (62:00).