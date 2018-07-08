The Marcus Smart situation and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 07 10:41 PM
Brian, Mike and Rich are live from summer league in Las Vegas. They break down the stalemale between the Celtics and Marcus Smart, the DeMarcus Cousins saga and what he would have looked like in green and broke down looming trade possibilities for the C’s over the next couple seasons.
July 07 07:11 PM
Chase was joined by Wizards radio play-by-play voice Dave Johnson to break down the Wizards offseason. Plus, Chase offers thoughts on the start of Summer League and how Troy Brown, Jr. has looked so far. Also, a numbers breakdown looking at whether Dwight Howard is still in his prime.
Analyzing the Top Role Players who Changed Teams in NBA Free Agency (Ep. 88) – via HoopsHype.com
July 07 06:12 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina break down the top role players who changed teams in free agency this summer. They look at DeAndre Jordan to the Dallas Mavericks, Trevor Ariza to the Phoenix Suns, Tyreke Evans to the Indiana Pacers, Julius Randle to the New Orleans Pelicans, Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwight Howard to the Washington Wizards among other moves.
Summer League (Pop The Kork), State Of The Sixers, and The Process Hall Of Fame – via rightstorickysanchez.com
July 07 12:59 PM
We’re coming to you live from Las Vegas Summer League! Well not live, it’s a podcast, and we’re not both at Summer League, but Mike is. We talk about the Furkan (00:00) the other Sixers performances so far (16:00), and Andrew Unterberger joins the podcast to talk about the final free agents and the overall state of the Sixers (39:00), the Process Hall Of Fame in celebration of the Five Year Anniversary of The Ricky (56:00). We end the pod talking about Markelle Fultz (62:00).
Comments