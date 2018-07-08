Tony Bradley is now taller and leaner, which is good news for the Jazz

When the Utah Jazz selected big man Tony Bradley last offseason, he was a 19-year-old prospect with a body that’s still changing.
The only players in his draft class with a longer wingspan were Indiana Pacers big man Ike Anigbogu and Thomas Bryant, who was recently signed by the Washington Wizards.
Bradley recently spoke about his transformation this offseason (via Deseret News):
“I just feel like I’ve improved my body. That was one focus for the team for me to do and also myself so I’ve made some good progress.”
He told reporters he was moving better after he put on muscle and got a little leaner, losing body fat in the process. His body fat percentage (12.0 percent) was the second-highest among all who participated in the combine last year.
One year later, the big man was named one of the summer league standouts after his performance in Utah. He even recorded three consecutive double-doubles, earning him some positive attention heading into his second year in the league.
Even if he can become a role player for the Jazz and add depth to their big man rotation, it will be good news the franchise.
