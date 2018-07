The New York Knicks have had a lot of legendary players suit up for them at Madison Square Garden.

Who’s the best ever? Let’s count down the top 20 and find out.

20. Latrell Sprewell

The four-time All-Star and one time All-NBA selection spent five seasons with the Knicks and averaged more than 16.4 points in each of his years in New York. He was a key part of the 1999-2000 team that lost to the Spurs in the NBA Finals.