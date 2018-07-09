Report: Raptors 'generated buzz' in potential trade for Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors are one of the dark-horse candidates to land San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard, according to a recent report.

Look at how happy Kawhi was in Toronto way back when. He could smile like this again. pic.twitter.com/gEBoa8ptZj — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 15, 2018

The Action Network released their odds after the 2018 NBA Finals and the Raptors were considered huge longshots (2.94 percent implied probability) to land Leonard this offseason. Since then, oddsmakers have updated that to an implied probability of around 9.01 percent.

With that said, Tim Bontemps reported that they could be in play in a potential trade for the 2014 NBA Finals MVP (via Washington Post):

“The Toronto Raptors also generated buzz as a potential destination for Leonard. With LeBron James out of the Eastern Conference, perhaps Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is willing to swing for the fences and move DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry in such a deal.”

Leonard worked out for the organization when he was a draft prospect in 2011. He was clearly a favorite for the team and years later, he could be in the mix yet again.

San Antonio might favor such a deal because it allow them to send Leonard out of the Western Conference and prevent the forward from creating a potential super-team with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ex-Raptors GM Bryan Colangelo told me today that while Valanciunas was always the No. 1 target. Kawhi Leonard was “definitely on the list." — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) June 12, 2014

The Raptors “certainly considering” him at No. 5 overall on the night of the 2011 NBA Draft. Toronto was also reportedly looking to move back in the draft to select him but eventually decided on big man Jonas Valanciunas.

While the front office that selected Valanciunas has largely been replaced, there are still several notable decision-makers from that time who are with the team (and may have been enamored with Leonard back then).

However, it’s unclear what a package for Leonard would look like from Toronto’s side. It would likely include a veteran like Lowry or DeRozan rather than a young asset, but the Raptors would be in a tough spot to lose either of their All-Stars next season.

What I can tell you about a potential Raptors package for Kawhi: 1) NBA stars never return fair perceived value

2) I HIGHLY doubt they would include OG Anunoby or Delon Wright

3) They'll prob have to move Pascal Siakam — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) April 3, 2018