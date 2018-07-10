A John Wall interview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 10 06:00 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Wes Wilcox, former GM of the Atlanta Hawks. Mannix and Wilcox discuss the Lakers recent additions, DeMarcus Cousins impact on Golden State, Carmelo Anthony’s future and more.
July 10 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver check in after the opening weekend of NBA summer league. First they discuss the growing popularity of Summer League and Ben’s response to the critics. Then (6:00) they discuss the performance of Wendell Carter Jr. thus far, what his success could mean for Chicago’s future, and how to feel about the Bulls’ decision to match Zach LaVine’s $78 million offer sheet …
ESPN’s Nick DePaula on Sneaker Free Agents and Rookies, Puma’s Return, How LeBron James to the Lakers Affects Sales (Ep. 89) – via HoopsHype.com
July 09 09:04 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks with Nick DePaula of ESPN and Nice Kicks. They discuss some of the big-name players whose sneaker deals are about to expire, the resurrection of Puma and what’s next for the brand, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signature shoe, the shoe deals for the 2018 rookie class, Nick’s trip to China to shadow Klay Thompson and much more.
The Big Men Are Running Summer League, Plus Free-Agency Check-in | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 300) – via theringer.com
July 09 07:45 PM
The Ringer’s Justin Verrier and Jonathan Tjarks sit down in Las Vegas to talk about some of the rookies and sophomores playing in NBA summer league, including Harry Giles, Marvin Bagley III, Deandre Ayton, Collin Sexton, Jaren Jackson Jr., and more. They they talk NBA free agents and some possible landing spots for Clint Capela, Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas, and Jabari Parker.
July 09 05:31 PM
Chris caught up with John Wall in Vegas to talk Dwight Howard, Jeff Green and what LeBron James leaving the East means for the Wizards. Plus, Chase and Chris break down the early returns of the Summer League and how impressive Troy Brown, Jr. and Devin Robinson have been. Also, why Chris is sick of Las Vegas already.
July 09 12:51 PM
Golden State continued to add to its already stacked roster by selecting sharpshooting guard Jacob Evans III of Cincinnati in the first round of the NBA Draft. Mark Medina caught up with the Warriors rookie to get some insight on to his first few days with the franchise and what he plans to show the league in his first season. You’ll also hear from Warriors assistant coach Willie Green.
