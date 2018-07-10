USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg

He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors. 
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $21,384,175
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,989,800
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,955,760
Career Earnings: $39,679,032
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $19,960,979
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce
12.5 ppg, 5.1 (Euroleague)

Has really refined his game since making the move to Europe. Arguably the best big man playing overseas. Could make an impact in the NBA as a rim-diving center who protects the basket.
Agent: Aleksander Raskovic
2017/18 Earnings: $3,340,920
Career Earnings: $9,010,823
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $8,473,305
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $7,420,912
Career Earnings: $66,236,206
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
4.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Missed most of 2017-18 due to a knee injury suffered before the season. Productive backup big man with some scoring chops down low and impressive rebounding acumen. 
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,988,921
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers
16.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg (China)

Despite hamstring issues this past season, he was still one of the best big men in the Chinese Basketball Association. At 31 years old, he may be running out of time to make a return to the NBA. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,375,604
Career Earnings: $43,794,434
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $4,995,120
Career Earnings: $14,366,640
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $10,833,395
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Only saw action in 21 games last season. At nearly 30 years old, it may be time to wonder if his best days as a player are behind him. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $7,300,000
Career Earnings: $24,353,715
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $58,095,008
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big man out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills. 
Agent: Michael Tellem
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $75,000

