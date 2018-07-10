NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg
He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors.
2. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
3. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy.
5. Alex Len
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
6. Jan Vesely
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce
12.5 ppg, 5.1 (Euroleague)
Has really refined his game since making the move to Europe. Arguably the best big man playing overseas. Could make an impact in the NBA as a rim-diving center who protects the basket.
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
4.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Missed most of 2017-18 due to a knee injury suffered before the season. Productive backup big man with some scoring chops down low and impressive rebounding acumen.
10. Andray Blatche
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers
16.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg (China)
Despite hamstring issues this past season, he was still one of the best big men in the Chinese Basketball Association. At 31 years old, he may be running out of time to make a return to the NBA.
11. Jahlil Okafor
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either.
12. Tarik Black
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
13. Cole Aldrich
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg
Only saw action in 21 games last season. At nearly 30 years old, it may be time to wonder if his best days as a player are behind him.
14. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg
Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons.
15. Amile Jefferson
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big man out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills.
