NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market. 
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg

Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $2,361,359
Career Earnings: $6,244,560
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg

A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,754,678
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg

Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $6,167,345
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Orlando Magic
6.9 ppg, 3.9 apg

Led the Magic in assists with 3.9 per game. Experienced point guard who could provide solid depth off the bench. 
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,219,683
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg

A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,402,546
Career Earnings: $69,268,722
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)

Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
Agent: Larry Fox
2017/18 Earnings: $119,009
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore. 
Agent: Steve Mountain
2017/18 Earnings: $6,998,920
Career Earnings: $73,867,486
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,000,000
Career Earnings: $5,189,646
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg

Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $47,983,330
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg

Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2017/18 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $5,000,000
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg

He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,986,463
Career Earnings: $35,406,275
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg

Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $19,963,338
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

He took a step back last year after a promising 2016-17 season, including shooting an awful 25 percent from deep. Unclear if he will ever be a reliable rotation player in the league.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $7,745,380
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-10 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
7.8 ppg, 4.4 apg

Undersized-but-dynamic floor general who needs to improve his shooting before he can become a truly reliable NBA contributor. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $2,230,980
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg

Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,106,407
Career Earnings: $23,946,482
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come. 
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $2,257,611
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.6 ppg, 3.1 apg

The Hawks were 5.4 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor, mostly thanks to his value as a distributor from the lead-guard spot.  
Agent: Chris Emens
2017/18 Earnings: $2,625,222
Career Earnings: $1,617,611
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg

Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster. 
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $74,158
Career Earnings: $725,432
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $677,087
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg

A former first-round pick with the Grizzlies, he was traded to the Blazers and appeared in seven games for them last season. Still has potential as a big, long-armed athlete at the point-guard position, especially as a defender.
Agent: Andy Shiffman
2017/18 Earnings: $2,254,292
Career Earnings: $3,898,052
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg

A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079

