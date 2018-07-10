NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg
Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
3. Yogi Ferrell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg
A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
4. Shane Larkin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg
Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
5. Shelvin Mack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Orlando Magic
6.9 ppg, 3.9 apg
Led the Magic in assists with 3.9 per game. Experienced point guard who could provide solid depth off the bench.
6. Devin Harris
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg
A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
7. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)
Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore.
9. Tim Frazier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
10. Jarrett Jack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg
Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank.
11. Malcolm Delaney
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg
Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
12. Ramon Sessions
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg
He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
13. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg
Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else.
14. Tyler Ennis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
He took a step back last year after a promising 2016-17 season, including shooting an awful 25 percent from deep. Unclear if he will ever be a reliable rotation player in the league.
15. Tyler Ulis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-10 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
7.8 ppg, 4.4 apg
Undersized-but-dynamic floor general who needs to improve his shooting before he can become a truly reliable NBA contributor.
16. Mario Chalmers
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising.
17. Andrew Harrison
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come.
18. Isaiah Taylor
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.6 ppg, 3.1 apg
The Hawks were 5.4 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor, mostly thanks to his value as a distributor from the lead-guard spot.
19. Jonathan Gibson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg
Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster.
20. Lorenzo Brown
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
21. Wade Baldwin
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg
A former first-round pick with the Grizzlies, he was traded to the Blazers and appeared in seven games for them last season. Still has potential as a big, long-armed athlete at the point-guard position, especially as a defender.
22. Aaron Jackson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game.
