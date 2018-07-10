USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

Free Agency

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Agent: Derrick Powell
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $35,218,157
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
Agent: Bobby Petriella
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,516,382
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $91,096,696
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $9,571,137
Career Earnings: $34,615,051
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg

At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
Agent: Joel Bell
2017/18 Earnings: $2,300,000
Career Earnings: $16,059,731
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,031,018
Career Earnings: $11,418,513
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
1.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Athletic big man who hasn’t been able to figure out how to produce in the NBA. Scored two points in nine minutes last season with the Lakers. Performed well during his time in China.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $104,059
Career Earnings: $29,366,934
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $8,024,696
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Levallois Metropolitans
11.1 ppg, 4.9 apg (Eurocup)

Still doing a bit of everything while playing in France, including score, assist and rebound from the power-forward spot. But because he’s already 36, a return to the NBA appears unlikely.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2017/18 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $80,904,717
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,974,159
Career Earnings: $10,632,514
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Khimki Moscow
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg (Euroleague)

Athletic power forward who continues to struggle with consistency, even in Europe. 
Agent: Brian Elfus
2017/18 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $2,611,749
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg

A big man who is comfortable as a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,865,995
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke. 
Agent: Keith Glass
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $729,919
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ. 
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,803,102
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level. 
Agent: Adam Pensack
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,854,342
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2017/18 Earnings: $304,051
Career Earnings: $803,972
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A surprising signing for the Grizzlies who played four games in the NBA before getting waived. At age 29 it’s hard to expect him back in the league. Productive at the G League level. 
Agent: Merle Scott
2017/18 Earnings: $170,495
Career Earnings: $170,495

