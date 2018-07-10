NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
5. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
9. Noah Vonleh
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
10. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
1.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg
Athletic big man who hasn’t been able to figure out how to produce in the NBA. Scored two points in nine minutes last season with the Lakers. Performed well during his time in China.
11. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
12. Boris Diaw
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Levallois Metropolitans
11.1 ppg, 4.9 apg (Eurocup)
Still doing a bit of everything while playing in France, including score, assist and rebound from the power-forward spot. But because he’s already 36, a return to the NBA appears unlikely.
13. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
14. Thomas Robinson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Khimki Moscow
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg (Euroleague)
Athletic power forward who continues to struggle with consistency, even in Europe.
15. Jordan Mickey
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg
A big man who is comfortable as a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
16. Tyler Cavanaugh
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke.
17. Josh Huestis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ.
18. Chris McCullough
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level.
19. Travis Wear
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
20. Omari Johnson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
A surprising signing for the Grizzlies who played four games in the NBA before getting waived. At age 29 it’s hard to expect him back in the league. Productive at the G League level.
