NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $15,270,762
Career Earnings: $117,599,661
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg

Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $8,105,615
Career Earnings: $52,924,172
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $5,192,000
Career Earnings: $37,970,666
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions. 
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,450,077
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $5,328,652
Career Earnings: $55,880,777
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2017/18 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $173,927,444
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $2,971,111
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg

A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little outside of scoring
Agent: Darrell Comer
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $5,857,765
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg

Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign. 
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,327,357
Career Earnings: $1,931,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg

One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience. 
Agent: Ryan N. Davis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $107,037,711
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $138,239
Career Earnings: $188,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard. 
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,469,580
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg

Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
Agent: Giovanni Funiciello
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $1,574,305
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $174,570
Career Earnings: $1,075,243

