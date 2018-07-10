NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
2. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench.
5. Corey Brewer
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg
Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
6. Nick Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat.
7. David Nwaba
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg
Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him.
10. Bryn Forbes
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
11. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
12. Pat Connaughton
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
13. Jordan Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg
A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little outside of scoring
14. Treveon Graham
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg
Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign.
15. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg
One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience.
16. Damion Lee
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg
Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard.
18. Julyan Stone
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg
Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
19. Andre Ingram
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep.
20. Aaron Harrison
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
