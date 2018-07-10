NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
2. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
3. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
4. James Ennis
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional.
