NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $10,254,904
Career Earnings: $214,797,154
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $7,353,369
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,924,755
Career Earnings: $10,887,054
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,828,652
Career Earnings: $115,046,209
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,451,224
Career Earnings: $7,023,225

