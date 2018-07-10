NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg
He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors.
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market.
4. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
5. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
8. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
10. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
11. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
12. Shabazz Napier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg
Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
13. Montrezl Harrell
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
14. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
15. Trevor Booker
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
16. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
17. Jamal Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench.
18. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
19. Yogi Ferrell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg
A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
20. Brandan Wright
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy.
21. Corey Brewer
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg
Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
22. Alex Len
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
23. James Ennis
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
24. Shane Larkin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg
Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
25. Davis Bertans
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward.
26. Nick Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat.
27. David Nwaba
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions.
28. Jan Vesely
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce
12.5 ppg, 5.1 (Euroleague)
Has really refined his game since making the move to Europe. Arguably the best big man playing overseas. Could make an impact in the NBA as a rim-diving center who protects the basket.
29. Shelvin Mack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Orlando Magic
6.9 ppg, 3.9 apg
Led the Magic in assists with 3.9 per game. Experienced point guard who could provide solid depth off the bench.
30. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
31. Lucas Nogueira
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
32. Noah Vonleh
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
33. Channing Frye
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
34. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
35. Arron Afflalo
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg
Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him.
36. Alan Williams
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
4.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Missed most of 2017-18 due to a knee injury suffered before the season. Productive backup big man with some scoring chops down low and impressive rebounding acumen.
37. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
1.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg
Athletic big man who hasn’t been able to figure out how to produce in the NBA. Scored two points in nine minutes last season with the Lakers. Performed well during his time in China.
38. Devin Harris
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg
A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
39. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)
Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
40. Bryn Forbes
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
41. Andray Blatche
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers
16.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg (China)
Despite hamstring issues this past season, he was still one of the best big men in the Chinese Basketball Association. At 31 years old, he may be running out of time to make a return to the NBA.
42. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
43. Jameer Nelson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore.
44. Jahlil Okafor
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either.
45. Tim Frazier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
46. Jarrett Jack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg
Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank.
47. Pat Connaughton
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
48. Shabazz Muhammad
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track.
49. Malcolm Delaney
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg
Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
50. Tarik Black
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
51. Jordan Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg
A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little outside of scoring
52. Treveon Graham
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg
Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign.
53. Ramon Sessions
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg
He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
54. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
55. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg
Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else.
56. Boris Diaw
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Levallois Metropolitans
11.1 ppg, 4.9 apg (Eurocup)
Still doing a bit of everything while playing in France, including score, assist and rebound from the power-forward spot. But because he’s already 36, a return to the NBA appears unlikely.
57. Luke Babbitt
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
58. Jason Terry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg
One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience.
59. Tyler Ennis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
He took a step back last year after a promising 2016-17 season, including shooting an awful 25 percent from deep. Unclear if he will ever be a reliable rotation player in the league.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg
Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
61. Thomas Robinson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Khimki Moscow
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg (Euroleague)
Athletic power forward who continues to struggle with consistency, even in Europe.
62. Tyler Ulis
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-10 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
7.8 ppg, 4.4 apg
Undersized-but-dynamic floor general who needs to improve his shooting before he can become a truly reliable NBA contributor.
63. Mario Chalmers
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising.
64. Andrew Harrison
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come.
65. Jordan Mickey
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg
A big man who is comfortable as a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
66. Tyler Cavanaugh
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke.
67. Damion Lee
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg
Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard.
69. Isaiah Taylor
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.6 ppg, 3.1 apg
The Hawks were 5.4 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor, mostly thanks to his value as a distributor from the lead-guard spot.
70. Jonathan Gibson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg
Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster.
71. Josh Huestis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ.
72. Cole Aldrich
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg
Only saw action in 21 games last season. At nearly 30 years old, it may be time to wonder if his best days as a player are behind him.
73. Lorenzo Brown
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
74. Chris McCullough
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level.
75. Wade Baldwin
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg
A former first-round pick with the Grizzlies, he was traded to the Blazers and appeared in seven games for them last season. Still has potential as a big, long-armed athlete at the point-guard position, especially as a defender.
76. Bruno Caboclo
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional.
77. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg
Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons.
78. Julyan Stone
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg
Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
79. Travis Wear
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
80. Aaron Jackson
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg
A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game.
81. Andre Ingram
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep.
82. Amile Jefferson
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big man out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills.
83. Aaron Harrison
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
84. Omari Johnson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
A surprising signing for the Grizzlies who played four games in the NBA before getting waived. At age 29 it’s hard to expect him back in the league. Productive at the G League level.
