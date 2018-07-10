NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

USA Today Sports

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg

He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well. Performed well in the playoffs, even against against the small-ball-centric Warriors. 
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market. 
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. Was the Heat’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs, proving he’s still got game even at 36.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Agent: Derrick Powell
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $35,218,157
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $21,384,175
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg

Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $2,361,359
Career Earnings: $6,244,560
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
Agent: Bobby Petriella
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,516,382
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $91,096,696
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $9,571,137
Career Earnings: $34,615,051
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,989,800
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $15,270,762
Career Earnings: $117,599,661
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $10,254,904
Career Earnings: $214,797,154
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg

A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,754,678
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,955,760
Career Earnings: $39,679,032
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-9 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg

Didn’t look great with the Lakers last season, but greatly improved his output as a member of the Thunder. Can defend and score in transition effectively.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $8,105,615
Career Earnings: $52,924,172
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Coming off his best season according to almost every advanced stat. His raw numbers weren’t great but at still just 25, he’ll have some interest this summer.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $19,960,979
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

A 3-and-D wing who isn’t consistent enough from beyond the arc at this point in his career.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $7,353,369
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Boston Celtics
4.3 ppg, 1.8 apg

Can run a second-unit offense and knock down triples at a decent rate.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $6,167,345
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
5.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg

At 6-foot-10, he spaces the floor from three-point range well for a power forward. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
7.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

Performed decently as a member of the best team in basketball. Still a respectable outside threat. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $5,192,000
Career Earnings: $37,970,666
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic, defensive-minded guard who can aptly cover multiple positions. 
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,450,077
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Fenerbahce
12.5 ppg, 5.1 (Euroleague)

Has really refined his game since making the move to Europe. Arguably the best big man playing overseas. Could make an impact in the NBA as a rim-diving center who protects the basket.
Agent: Aleksander Raskovic
2017/18 Earnings: $3,340,920
Career Earnings: $9,010,823
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Orlando Magic
6.9 ppg, 3.9 apg

Led the Magic in assists with 3.9 per game. Experienced point guard who could provide solid depth off the bench. 
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,219,683
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Experienced power forward who can space the floor.
Agent: Joel Bell
2017/18 Earnings: $2,300,000
Career Earnings: $16,059,731
Team Option / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Despite being 25, still didn’t crack the every-night rotation for the Raptors. Occasionally changes games with his length defensively and finishing ability on offense.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $8,473,305
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago Bulls
4.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Hasn’t reached his vast potential yet, but despite having spent four seasons in the league already, he’s still just 22 years old. Hence, he’ll likely get another shot to prove himself.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,031,018
Career Earnings: $11,418,513
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

One of the best shooting bigs in the game who has championship experience.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $7,420,912
Career Earnings: $66,236,206
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State Warriors
4.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

A brutal back injury stifled his development last season, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still high on the two-way shooting guard.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Orlando Magic
3.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Appeared to be on his last legs with the Magic, but perhaps a change of scenery can help revitalize him. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $5,328,652
Career Earnings: $55,880,777
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
4.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Missed most of 2017-18 due to a knee injury suffered before the season. Productive backup big man with some scoring chops down low and impressive rebounding acumen. 
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,988,921
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
1.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Athletic big man who hasn’t been able to figure out how to produce in the NBA. Scored two points in nine minutes last season with the Lakers. Performed well during his time in China.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $104,059
Career Earnings: $29,366,934
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
8.4 ppg, 2.1 apg

A still-productive lead guard when placed in a reserve role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,402,546
Career Earnings: $69,268,722
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Last team: Washington Wizards
5.8 ppg, 3.0 apg (PO)

Spent most of the 2017-18 season in China, returned to play a backup point guard role in the playoffs for the Wizards and acquitted himself decently.
Agent: Larry Fox
2017/18 Earnings: $119,009
Career Earnings: $43,551,243
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: San Antonio Spurs
6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Excellent three-point shooter who really improved in his second season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers
16.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg (China)

Despite hamstring issues this past season, he was still one of the best big men in the Chinese Basketball Association. At 31 years old, he may be running out of time to make a return to the NBA. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,375,604
Career Earnings: $43,794,434
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Interesting target for a team that wants an extra respected voice in the locker room. Besides that, not much of a contributor on the floor at this point in his career.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2017/18 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $173,927,444
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Detroit Pistons
4.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Aging point guard who isn’t suited for much more than a third-string role anymore. 
Agent: Steve Mountain
2017/18 Earnings: $6,998,920
Career Earnings: $73,867,486
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

The 6-foot-11 center doesn’t protect the rim, can’t defend in space and, outside of his rookie season, hasn’t shown much scoring punch, either. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $4,995,120
Career Earnings: $14,366,640
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington Wizards
3.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Was not able to follow up his 2016-17 career season with another big year in 2017-18.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,000,000
Career Earnings: $5,189,646
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York Knicks
7.5 ppg, 5.6 apg

Had a solid season starting at point guard for the Knicks. Still has something left in the tank. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $47,983,330
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A good athlete whose overall worth as a player will come down to whether he can knock down triples at a high rate.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $2,971,111
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

He’s been a pretty big disappointment since reaching the professional level. Even a move away from the Timberwolves wasn’t enough to get his career on track. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $1,924,755
Career Earnings: $10,887,054
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.3 ppg, 3.0 apg

Had a star career in Europe before reaching the NBA. Since then, consistent production has been hard for him to establish.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2017/18 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $5,000,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Houston Rockets
3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

His per-36-minute stats (12.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg) suggest he could be productive in a larger role.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $10,833,395
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.6 ppg, 2.6 apg

A shoot-first ball-handler who contributes little outside of scoring
Agent: Darrell Comer
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $5,857,765
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
4.3 ppg, 1.9 apg

Solid shooter who has yet to have his breakout campaign. 
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,327,357
Career Earnings: $1,931,082
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Washington Wizards
4.9 ppg, 2.8 apg

He can play a backup point guard role in a pinch, but is better-suited for to be a deep reserve at this point in his career.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $2,986,463
Career Earnings: $35,406,275
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Brooklyn Nets
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Athletic yet undersized power forward who’s hitting 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $1,709,538
Career Earnings: $8,024,696
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
2.3 ppg, 0.6 apg

Experienced floor general who can provide leadership in the locker room but not much else. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $19,963,338
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Levallois Metropolitans
11.1 ppg, 4.9 apg (Eurocup)

Still doing a bit of everything while playing in France, including score, assist and rebound from the power-forward spot. But because he’s already 36, a return to the NBA appears unlikely.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2017/18 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $80,904,717
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Miami Heat
5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Career 40.2 percent shooter from three, which has helped him stick around in the league this long despite athletic limitations.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $1,974,159
Career Earnings: $10,632,514
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.3 ppg, 1.2 apg

One of the oldest players in the league last year. Provides another reliable voice in the locker room as a guy with championship experience. 
Agent: Ryan N. Davis
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $107,037,711
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

He took a step back last year after a promising 2016-17 season, including shooting an awful 25 percent from deep. Unclear if he will ever be a reliable rotation player in the league.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $7,745,380
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Denver Nuggets
1.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg

Reportedly considering retirement. Perhaps a move to a new team could help him become an on-court contributor again.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $4,828,652
Career Earnings: $115,046,209
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Khimki Moscow
8.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg (Euroleague)

Athletic power forward who continues to struggle with consistency, even in Europe. 
Agent: Brian Elfus
2017/18 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $2,611,749
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-10 / Last team: Phoenix Suns
7.8 ppg, 4.4 apg

Undersized-but-dynamic floor general who needs to improve his shooting before he can become a truly reliable NBA contributor. 
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $2,230,980
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg

Gravely inefficient season in 2017-18 and coming off an injury as serious as an Achilles tear, that wasn’t surprising. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $2,106,407
Career Earnings: $23,946,482
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
9.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Displayed some scoring punch from the lead-guard spot with the Grizzlies last year, dropping 20 or more points five times in 2017-18. If his three-point shot improves, could be a solid backup point guard for years to come. 
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $2,257,611
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg

A big man who is comfortable as a shooter and who can protect the paint. Could break out in the right opportunity.
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,865,995
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Went from two-way contract to full-time before eventually getting waived. A big man with a respectable outside stroke. 
Agent: Keith Glass
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $729,919
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Put up impressive numbers in limited playing time late last season. Guard with good size and slashing ability. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $138,239
Career Earnings: $188,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Wasn’t able to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation in 2017-18, but still has upside as a two-way guard. 
Agent: Charles Tucker
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,469,580
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Atlanta Hawks
6.6 ppg, 3.1 apg

The Hawks were 5.4 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor, mostly thanks to his value as a distributor from the lead-guard spot.  
Agent: Chris Emens
2017/18 Earnings: $2,625,222
Career Earnings: $1,617,611
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Boston Celtics
8.5 ppg, 1.0 apg

Put up huge numbers in China before being signed with a hardship exception by the Celtics. Wasn’t eligible for their playoff roster. 
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $74,158
Career Earnings: $725,432
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City Thunder
2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Finally managed to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City last season. Big man with high basketball IQ. 
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,803,102
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Only saw action in 21 games last season. At nearly 30 years old, it may be time to wonder if his best days as a player are behind him. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $7,300,000
Career Earnings: $24,353,715
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Toronto Raptors
2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Earned G League MVP honors thanks to his scoring and defensive prowess. But at almost 28, how much upside does he have?
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $677,087
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Washington Wizards
2.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Athletic power forward who needs more seasoning before he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level. 
Agent: Adam Pensack
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,854,342
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg

A former first-round pick with the Grizzlies, he was traded to the Blazers and appeared in seven games for them last season. Still has potential as a big, long-armed athlete at the point-guard position, especially as a defender.
Agent: Andy Shiffman
2017/18 Earnings: $2,254,292
Career Earnings: $3,898,052
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Sacramento Kings
1.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Lots of potential thanks to size and athleticism, but has yet to show anything as a professional. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2017/18 Earnings: $2,451,224
Career Earnings: $7,023,225
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Last team: Miami Heat
0.6 ppg, 0.7 rpg

Contemplating either retirement or overseas opportunities where he can get playing time. Hasn’t been a part of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation in the last three seasons. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $58,095,008
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Charlotte Hornets
0.8 ppg, 1.1 apg

Coming off a career-high in appearances after participating in 23 games last year.
Agent: Giovanni Funiciello
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $1,574,305
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Big man with a decent three-point shot as a career 36.4 percent shooter from the outside.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2017/18 Earnings: $304,051
Career Earnings: $803,972
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Houston Rockets
8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg

A stud during his time playing overseas, finally got his first chance in the NBA this past season with the Rockets when he appeared in one regular-season game. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

After spending six seasons with the Lakers’ G League team, he got his shot with the main team late last year and didn’t disappoint. He nailed five triples in two games with the Lakers while shooting 55.6 percent from deep. 
Agent:
2017/18 Earnings: $46,079
Career Earnings: $46,079
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Spent most of last season with the team’s G League side. Young big man out of an elite college program (Duke) with great basketball IQ and rim-protection skills. 
Agent: Michael Tellem
2017/18 Earnings: $75,000
Career Earnings: $75,000
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas Mavericks
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Was a solid scorer coming out of college with a noteworthy clutch gene late in games. Hasn’t found his footing in the NBA yet.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2017/18 Earnings: $174,570
Career Earnings: $1,075,243
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A surprising signing for the Grizzlies who played four games in the NBA before getting waived. At age 29 it’s hard to expect him back in the league. Productive at the G League level. 
Agent: Merle Scott
2017/18 Earnings: $170,495
Career Earnings: $170,495

