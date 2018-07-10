Donovan Mitchell doesn't have signature shoe with adidas, despite tweet

Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell made people speculate about whether or not he was about to get a signature shoe deal with adidas.

Always dreamed about this when I started hooping… Mama we made it!!! 🏀 👟 👀 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 10, 2018

Mitchell, 21, posted a tweet that he “always dreamed about this” growing up and even used a sneaker emoji. While it was unclear what this meant or why he posted it, it was easy to assume that he was about to get his own shoe line.

After being selected at No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, the guard was one of the most exciting young players in the league last season. He led Utah to the second round of the Western Conference postseason and won the Slam Dunk Contest during the All-Star break as well.

Especially due to his high-flying athleticism, he certainly fits the profile of a player who could eventually get a signature sneaker.

So far, there isn’t any confirmation on Donovan Mitchell receiving an Adidas signature sneaker this season. However, a source did confirm to me that “good things are happening.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 10, 2018

According to beat writer Eric Woodyard, however, Mitchell does not yet have anything in line for such a deal. Woodyard reported that “good things are happening” on that front but could not confirm a timeline. While there has been a momentum that way with his player’s edition SPIDA BYW X sneakers, nothing is official.

During his recent podcast appearance with Alex Kennedy, sneaker industry expert Nick DePaula said that Adidas feels “comfortable” with where they are with regard to the young players who have signed endorsements with the brand. DePaula specifically mentioned both Mitchell and New York Knicks star Kristaps Poprzingis.

Last offseason, Mitchell was the only rookie selected in the lottery who signed an endorsement deal with the three stripes. He went to Louisville, which is an Adidas-affiliated basketball program. He shined at the Adidas Nations tournament in 2016.

This went very well for Adidas: https://t.co/kZ6CowQjXD — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) July 10, 2018

