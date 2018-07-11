Carmelo Anthony's future and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

July 11 12:25 AM

Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) recap the latest deals from NBA free agency! What do they think of Brook Lopez to the Bucks, Luc Mbah a Moute to the Clippers, Zach LaVine back on the Bulls, and is Marcus Smart on the move? Then they talk Melo and the Rockets including the wild idea of Melo playing the 5! And they wrap up looking at the impact of two-way contracts around the NBA.