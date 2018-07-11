Carmelo Anthony's future and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 11 07:26 AM
The Lakers May Be Better Off Keeping Their Talented Young Players
Mike Budenholzer – via espn.com
July 11 03:01 AM
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer joins The Woj Pod to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks future, the Hawks years, LeBron leaving the East, where and how he gets ideas and getting the courage up as a young assistant to raise a point with Gregg Popovich in a Spurs coach’s meeting.
LOCKED ON NBA–7/11/18–Reactions to the Latest Free Agent Signings; Melo to the Rockets?; Impact of Two-Way Contracts from Locked on NBA
July 11 12:25 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) recap the latest deals from NBA free agency! What do they think of Brook Lopez to the Bucks, Luc Mbah a Moute to the Clippers, Zach LaVine back on the Bulls, and is Marcus Smart on the move? Then they talk Melo and the Rockets including the wild idea of Melo playing the 5! And they wrap up looking at the impact of two-way contracts around the NBA.Learn more about your ad choices …
July 10 11:32 PM
Brian, Michael, and Rich are live from summer league in Vegas to break down early takeaways of Robert Williams, Guerschon Yabusele and other notable names across summer league. They also give their power rankings in both conferences after an eventful first week of free agency.
Carmelo’s Future, Knicks Summer League And The Curious Summer Of 2018 – via basketballinsiders.com
July 10 05:44 PM
Basketball Insiders Deputy Editor Moke Hamilton is joined by Analyst Tommy Beer to discuss Carmelo Anthony’s past and what his future might look like, the New York Knicks’ impressive summer league debut and some of the lessons learned from the Summer of 2018.
Comments