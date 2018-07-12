A conversation with Mike Brown and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Golden State Warriors Associate Head Coach Mike Brown – via bleacherreport.com
July 11 10:29 PM
Associate Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors, Mike Brown, has a strategy to get to 5 Championships, some advice for Lakers Coach Luke Walton regarding LeBron James, and pure excitement for new Warrior DeMarcus Cousins! Mike also reveals what it’s like having his son play Summer League for the Warriors, how it was to coach LeBron in Clevela ……
Jonathan Isaac Is a Star, Trae Young’s Bust Potential, and Summer League Takeaways – via theringer.com
July 11 09:46 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor sit down in Caesars Palace Las Vegas to talk NBA summer league. They discuss Jonathan Isaac’s impressive play, Mo Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Kevin Knox. They revisit Trae Young’s bust potential and discuss the uncertainty of college stats and the shortage of sophomores in this year’s summer league.
Basketball Insiders Podcast: A Sit Down With Joey Crawford – via basketballinsiders.com
July 11 06:49 PM
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler sat down with former NBA official and Referee Development Performance Director Joey Crawford to talk about his path into the NBA, his 39-year career calling NBA games, misunderstood rules and more from the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
July 11 06:28 PM
Chase was joined by special guest co-host Steve Buckhantz to break down all the Wizards’ offseason moves and how Troy Brown and Devin Robinson have played in the Summer League. Plus, a fun one-on-one interview with new Wizards forward Jeff Green.
2018 Las Vegas Summer League special – via espn.com
July 11 05:19 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Nick Friedell, Andrew Han, Tim MacMahon and Amin Elhassan chat about the sights and sounds of Las Vegas Summer League, including the fervor for the summertime Knicks (3:45), the oddities of summer league (11:40), players that caught buzz (28:00), being the face of a franchise (32:00) and the Rockets (36:30).…
Basketball Insiders Podcast: A Sit Down With Harrison Gaines – via basketballinsiders.com
July 11 01:19 PM
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler sits down with Harrison Gaines — the agent for Lakers star Lonzo Ball and the CEO of Slash Sports and Entertainment — to talk about his path to becoming an agent, what its like to be part of the Ball Family inner circle and how he approaches the job of being a player agent.
July 11 08:24 AM
Summer League has tipped off in Las Vegas, and the young stars of the NBA are trying to make a name for themselves. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group talks with Golden State’s Summer League play by play voice Kevin Danna about what he’s expecting to see from the young Warriors and some players who could benefit from a two-way deal.
