Rumor: Lakers are changing jerseys, may resemble Magic Johnson's era

The Los Angeles Lakers will look very different next season, especially after signing LeBron James. But free-agent acquisitions aside, they’ll still have a new look on the court.

So apparently the Lakers are getting a new uniform design. How convenient. pic.twitter.com/36m1S2cDNi — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 7, 2018

With reports that Los Angeles will have new jerseys next season, which will be revealed on July 30, fans are eager to learn what the new uniform is going to look like. What will James be wearing when he first steps on the court?

Chris Creamer notes what people can expect from a redesign (via sportslogos.net):

“According to our sources, we’ve learned the Lakers will have new looks for all their uniforms, the changes will include the wordmark (probably just a slight tweaking), the name/number font, and possibly even striping on the sides of the jersey. The team will still have gold, purple, and white options as their Association, Icon, and Statement uniforms.”

Even though this is unconfirmed, it’s supported by a recent leak from the merchandise store Fanatics.

JUST IN: Thanks to the keen eye of @l4d44 (and someone jumping the gun at Fanatics), we've got a larger look at the previous LeBron Lakers images + our first look at the new Lakers gold uni. Looks like a differently-colored collar trim and a thin side stripe on the shorts. pic.twitter.com/mQCvbQpAhT — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) July 11, 2018

While it’s since been pulled from the site, the image above shows James in a jersey that resembles the changes mentioned.

Designer Conrad Burry has since released a mock of what these could look like for Los Angeles. He focused on the shadow behind the numbers, the side stripes removed from the jerseys, and the changes to the shorts and the number font.

The last time that the Lakers had a drop shadow on their number was in 1999, so this is a significant change for the franchise.

However, that look was a huge part of the aesthetic back when Magic Johnson was on the team. Now that he has helped persuade James to sign with the franchise, perhaps this is a nod to his success (past and present) with the team.

Either way, the Lakers are set to start a new chapter of their history without any player who was teammates with Kobe Bryant. The last player who was on the roster during Bryant’s final game was Julius Randle. They’ve shipped away players like D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

With an overwhelmingly new rotation and a roster constructed with the help of Johnson, it’s not a terrible idea to pay homage to his reign as the king of Los Angeles – right as James is set to start his own tenure at the throne.