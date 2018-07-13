Nets can add two first-round picks and two max free agents in 2019

The Brooklyn Nets are primed for a strong 2019 summer as they continue their rebuild, especially since their most recent trade gave them more assets.

After trading away Jeremy Lin and Isaiah Whitehead but acquiring the expiring contracts of both Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur, the Nets were able to land an additional first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Nets now have two 1st round picks in 2019 and one in each succeeding draft . They also have multiple 2nd rounders: the Knicks in 2019; Nuggets in 2020; their own in 2022; Pacers in 2023 –as well as a pick swap with the Hawks in that draft– plus their own in 2024. — NetsDaily.com (@NetsDaily) July 13, 2018

It is the first time they’ve had the rights to their own first-round draft pick since 2013. The franchise has made a selection with their own pick in the first round just four times total since 2008, adding Brook Lopez that offseason and Terrence Williams the following year. They drafted Derrick Favors in 2010, but traded him after just one season.

The front office has had to surrender their first-round picks to the Boston Celtics for most of this decade. Next year, they could have one of the top lottery picks and add talent to their young core. This will be a welcome change of pace for the Nets, who will also have a ton of money to spend on the 2019 free-agent class.

And, yes, the Nets are going to have massive cap space next summer. So will the Knicks. The Fight for the Apple is going to be fierce 12 months from now. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 13, 2018

They could have somewhere between $35 million and $64 million in cap space to offer next summer with only Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and the recently re-signed Joe Harris on the books (and it’s worth noting that Allen and LeVert are team options). They’ll have their rookies like Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs developing, too, but they’re inexpensive.

While it’s likely that they’ll bring back Spencer Dinwiddie and Rondae-Hollis Jefferson, the team is not negotiating a contract extension with former No. 2 overall pick D’Angelo Russell. If they do not pay Russell, expect the Nets to be linked to top free agents Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler – who reportedly want to play alongside together in the Eastern Conference.

If they can add two of the top players in free agency and a highly-regarded rookie, the Nets will be a team to watch in the East next season and for years to come.