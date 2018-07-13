Kevin Love's future and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 13 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through Adam Silver’s comments at the board of governor’s meeting and whether the league should admit it has a competitive balance problem. Then (7:00) they discuss the imbalance between the East and West, and why no one seems to be acknowledging that the healthy Celtics are clearly the second best team in the league …
July 13 02:13 AM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
Basketball Insiders Podcast: A Sit Down With Wes Wilcox – via basketballinsiders.com
July 12 04:44 PM
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler sat down with former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox to talk about how he got into the NBA, how his career took off and ultimately how he ended up running an NBA team and more from the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Mike Goes To Summer League (featuring Jonathan Tjarks, Jonah Bolden, James Herbert and more!) – via rightstorickysanchez.com
July 12 01:57 PM
Mike went to Summer League and recorded almost the entire thing. Here’s his first opportunity to be a real journalist.
Before that, they talk about rules at the blackjack tables (2:00), the Markelle Fultz/Drew Hanlen video (7:00), Josh Harris’ comments about the GM search (11:00), and the play of Jonah Bolden, Cam Oliver, and Zhaire Smith (19:30) …
July 12 08:19 AM
Josh Harris and Brett Brown spoke of the Sixers’ ongoing GM search, on their pursuit of LeBron James, and gave hints on how they might be thinking about Kawhi Leonard. That, and summer league discussion, from Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia.
