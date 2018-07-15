11 things you may not know about Rick Barry

1. Growing up, his goal was to be a professional baseball player.

2. He made the All-NBA 1st Team his rookie season. Same thing in his first year in the ABA.

3. He married the daughter of his college coach, who also coached him in the ABA.

4. He’s one of only two players to average more than 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the NBA. The other one is Michael Jordan.

5. He didn’t want to play for the Virginia Esquires because he thought his kids would learn to speak with a Southern accent.

6. He led the NBA in free-throw shooting percentage six different seasons.

7. He’s the last player to average 35 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in an NBA season.

8. He published his autobiography at age 29.

9. He’s the only player to lead the NCAA, ABA and NBA in scoring.

10. He regretted joining Moses Malone‘s Rockets at the end of his pro career: “It was the worst move I ever made. What a zoo.”

11. He said the scrutiny Donald Trump is facing is a disgrace.

