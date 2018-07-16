Nets considered signing Jabari Parker as a free agent this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets were reportedly interested in signing former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker when he was a restricted free agent.

Instead, Parker ended up signing a two-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Bulls after the Bucks allowed him to become unrestricted.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, it seems Brooklyn is one of the teams that inquired about the forward earlier in free agent (via The Lowe Post):

“The Kings, apparently, were in there. And I’m pretty sure that as the Nets cleared space … before they went ahead with taking on Denver’s money, I do think they kicked the Jabari tires. And I think the price was too high for them and they moved on.”

Lowe speculated that the interest from several other teams is likely why the Bulls bid up to $20 million per season for Parker.

There are a few layers to the Jabari Parker-to-Brooklyn clamors, but I think the Nets should and will pass. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) July 9, 2018

If the Nets had signed Parker, it would have been the fourth time in the last year that they added a first-round pick from the 2014 NBA Draft or 2015 NBA Draft without actually selecting them. The others include D’Angelo Russell, Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and Rashad Vaughn.

Back in 2014, former ESPN writer Chad Ford reported that Parker nearly slipped to the Orlando Magic in the draft. At the time, Jacque Vaughn was the head coach for the team. Vaughn is now an assistant coach for the Nets.

It’s unclear what kind of role he would have played for the Nets, especially knowing his salary figure would have prevented them from having potentially two max slots next offseason. Unless they signed him to a one-year trial run, it doesn’t seem like too logical a fit.

But their interest is certainly worth reporting, especially now that they are moving toward a potentially remarkable restructure in the summer of 2019.