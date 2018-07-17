Jimmy Butler's future and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 17 06:40 AM
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss the latest with Kawhi Leonard and most underrated free agent signings of the offseason.
July 17 05:23 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Fran Fraschilla, former college coach and college basketball analyst. Mannix and Fraschilla dive into everything summer league, from big names like Marvin Bagley and Trae Young to rising players Kevin K
Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego – via espn.com
July 17 03:28 AM
Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego joins The Woj Pod to discuss leaving the Spurs for his first head coaching job, signing Tony Parker, building a relationship with Kemba Walker, the process of becoming a head coach in the NBA, what he learned under Gregg Popovich, growing up with a single mom in New Mexico, and much more.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – via bleacherreport.com
July 16 11:00 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat down with Howard Beck at Summer League in Las Vegas and spoke about being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers, his experience to date at Summer League, his Rookie Of The Year aspirations, why Doc Rivers is a great coaching match for him, playing in the same city and arena as LeBron James, his basketball hero Allen Iv ……
Celtics Late Night on CLNS: The Summer Show | Marcus Smart | Robert Williams | from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
July 16 10:29 PM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Demarcus Cousins to the Warriors. LeBron James leaving the East. The door looks wide open for the Celtics to become kings of the East in 2018-19 but they’ve yet to settle the score with Marcus Smart and questions remain about their two stars recovering from injury …
Does Jimmy Butler Want OUT Of Minnesota? – via bballbreakdown.com
July 16 05:38 PM
Darren Wolfson, of the Minneapolis local ABC Affiliate as well as ESPN Radio Twin Cities, joins Coach Nick to discuss why Jimmy Butler refused to sign a contract extension, and what this means for Andrew Wiggins, Karl Anthony Towns, and Tom Thibodeau’s career.
July 16 04:33 PM
Chase was joined by Travis Thomas to compare the Wizards’ offseason so far to the rest of the Eastern Conference. They also went into how Troy Brown, Jr. is changing the opinions of many critics. Also, the Raptors are the favorite to trade for Kawhi Leonard and Isaiah Thomas is now with the Nuggets.
July 16 12:32 PM
TBP with Shaq – Episode 162 Coming Monday Night (7/16/18)