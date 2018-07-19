Kawhi Leonard finally a Raptor and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Kawhi Leonard is a Raptor – via espn.com
July 18 06:55 PM
Brian Windhorst, Bobby Marks, Andrew Han and Kevin Pelton sort out the parts of the Kawhi Leonard trade to Toronto (2:30), how good a DeMar DeRozan-led Spurs team could be (20:50), how good a Kawhi Leonard-Raptors team could be (28:10) and reactions to other league news (33:30).
Spurs Trade Leonard to Raptors for DeRozan – via NBA.com
July 18 04:47 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann analyze the blockbuster deal that sends Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto and DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick to San Antonio. via Knit
July 18 04:04 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver connect for an emergency episode to talk through the many layers of the Kawhi trade. First, they focus on the Kawhi side and why the trade makes sense for both next season’s Raptors and the long term outlook in Toronto. Then (12:00): mixed emotions for Raptors fans and DeRozan in the wake of this deal, and whether he’ll make another All-Star team in San Antonio …
Breaking Down the Blockbuster Spurs-Raptors Trade Involving Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan (Ep. 90) – via HoopsHype.com
July 18 01:38 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina break down the blockbuster trade between the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors that landed Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in Toronto and DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-round pick in San Antonio. They go in-depth, breaking down the deal from all angles.
