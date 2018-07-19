Analyzing Spurs-Raptors blockbuster trade involving Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina analyze the blockbuster trade that landed Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in Toronto and DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-rounder in San Antonio. Time-stamps below:

:40: Alex and Frank share their initial reaction to this deal and how it all unfolded in the middle of the night.

6:00: Breaking down this trade from the Toronto Raptors’ perspective, discussing why Toronto made this deal, Masai Ujiri‘s long-term plan and how it could work out for the Raptors even if Kawhi Leonard leaves next summer.

14:30: Predicting whether the Raptors have a legitimate chance at persuading Leonard to stay beyond next season?

17:00: The Raptors and Spurs were reportedly discussing this trade for two weeks. Yet, two days ago, the Raptors’ front office told DeMar DeRozan he wouldn’t be traded. Alex shares why DeRozan has every reason to be upset right now.

25:55: Breaking down this trade from the San Antonio Spurs’ perspective. They discuss whether this is a good haul for the Spurs, if it was the best offer on the table given the circumstances and how DeRozan could thrive in San Antonio.

32:35: Chip Engelland is widely regarded as the best shooting coach in the world and he has helped countless players become excellent shooters (including Leonard). Will he, and Gregg Popovich, be able to take DeRozan’s game to another level?

34:40: Discussing the Spurs’ roster, as currently constructed, and how good this team could be next season.

41:27: How the Golden State Warriors’ loaded roster and strong odds of winning the 2018-19 championship may have made it more difficult for the Spurs to find more teams willing to give up significant assets for (what could be) a one-year rental of Leonard.

This episode is sponsored by the BIG3. Get your tickets to BIG3 games at BIG3.com/tickets or tune in LIVE every Friday night on Fox or FS1.

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.